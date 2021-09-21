Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo has received its first price hike. The prices of all the variants of the new Bolero Neo have been increased by around 30,000 rupees.

Mahindra launched the new Bolero Neo in the Indian market in July this year. The Bolero Neo is a one-of-a-kind sub-4-metre seven-seater SUV. This SUV was launched in India at Rs 8.48 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. But now, it has received its first price hike. The prices of all the variants of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo have been increased by around 30,000 rupees. So, in this article, we have shared the new vs old price list of the Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero Neo – New vs Old Price List

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is currently available in India in four variants. They are – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). The prices of all the variants of this SUV have been increased by around 30,000 rupees. The price of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo now starts at Rs 8.77 lakh for the base N4 variant and it goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh for the top-spec N10 (O) variant, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi.

Mahindra Bolero Neo – Engine Specs and Features

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 100 HP of power at 3750 RPM and 260 Nm of peak torque between 1750-2250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it also has an Eco mode. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the only sub-4-metre SUV in India to be based on a body-on-frame chassis and feature rear-wheel drive. Its top-spec N10 (O) variant also gets the Multi-Terrain Technology, which is essentially a mechanically locking differential.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo gets features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, however, it misses out on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The SUV also features keyless entry, cruise control, and Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop). Some of the safety features of the Bolero Neo include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, Cornering Brake Control, etc.

