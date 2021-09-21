Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo has received its first price hike. The prices of all the variants of the new Bolero Neo have been increased by around 30,000 rupees.

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2021 6:56 PM
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra launched the new Bolero Neo in the Indian market in July this year. The Bolero Neo is a one-of-a-kind sub-4-metre seven-seater SUV. This SUV was launched in India at Rs 8.48 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. But now, it has received its first price hike. The prices of all the variants of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo have been increased by around 30,000 rupees. So, in this article, we have shared the new vs old price list of the Mahindra Bolero Neo.  

Mahindra Bolero Neo – New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo Price

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is currently available in India in four variants. They are – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). The prices of all the variants of this SUV have been increased by around 30,000 rupees. The price of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo now starts at Rs 8.77 lakh for the base N4 variant and it goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh for the top-spec N10 (O) variant, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi. 

Mahindra Bolero Neo – Engine Specs and Features

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 100 HP of power at 3750 RPM and 260 Nm of peak torque between 1750-2250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it also has an Eco mode. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the only sub-4-metre SUV in India to be based on a body-on-frame chassis and feature rear-wheel drive. Its top-spec N10 (O) variant also gets the Multi-Terrain Technology, which is essentially a mechanically locking differential.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo gets features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, however, it misses out on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The SUV also features keyless entry, cruise control, and Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop). Some of the safety features of the Bolero Neo include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, Cornering Brake Control, etc.

Stay Tuned with us for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125