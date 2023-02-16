Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus spied testing. The longer version of the Bolero Neo will be based on the phased-out TUV300 Plus.

Mahindra rejigged the Bolero brand by giving the TUV300 a facelift and launching it as the Bolero Neo. Now, Mahindra is in the process of testing a long-wheelbase version of the SUV, called the Bolero Neo Plus. The SUV will be based on the TUV300 Plus, introduced in India a few years ago.

As per reports, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be available in three variants and two seating options. The first will be a seven-seater configuration that will have forward-facing bench seats in the second and third rows, while the other configuration will be a nine-seater with side-facing rear seats.

Also Read Mahindra Scorpio waiting period extends to 14 months on select variants

The Bolero Neo Plus spied testing has little to no camouflage, apart from the brand and Mahindra logo. When launched, expect the vehicle to have redesigned front and rear bumpers, an updated front grille, halogen headlamps, and alloy wheels amongst others.

Image Credits: Rushlane

In terms of dimension, the Bolero Neo will be longer by 400mm, however, will have the same wheelbase as its smaller sibling, measuring 2680mm.

On the features front, expect the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus to have added features compared to the Bolero Neo, which has cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, and more. Also, expect the Bolero Neo Plus to have additional airbags and connected car tech.

The expected powertrain in the Bolero Neo Plus could be a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 120bhp mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Stay tuned for more updates on the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus.