Mahindra Bolero Neo’s N10 variant now gets a lower-spec touchscreen: Here’s why

Mahindra has introduced a lower-spec aftermarket touchscreen unit for the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo and it now loses out on some features. Know the reason for this degradation here.

Mahindra launched the new Bolero Neo in the Indian market in July this year at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. Just a few days ago, the company even increased the prices of this sub-compact SUV. Now, Mahindra has been forced to introduce a lower-spec aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system for the second-to-top N10 variant of the SUV. You will know the reason for the same here.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is currently available in India in four variants. They are – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). The higher-spec N10 and N10 (O) variants of the SUV were offered with creature comfort features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluesense app support, etc. But now, while the top-spec N10 (O) variant will continue with the same features as before, the N10 variant will get a lower-spec aftermarket touchscreen unit due to supply shortages.

Mahindra has announced that due to the prevailing semi-conductor shortage and supply issues globally, the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo will now get an aftermarket touchscreen unit from Kenwood. At 6.8-inches in size, this touchscreen infotainment system is smaller than the one available before and it also doesn’t support Mahindra’s BlueSense application. However, it does get Bluetooth audio and smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, radio, and AUX functionalities.

Mahindra has not yet announced whether there will be any price reduction for the N10 variant of the Bolero Neo or not and the same can not be expected too as the company recently increased its prices. Also, in case you have already booked this SUV, it will be now equipped with the new touchscreen unit and you will be informed about the change. The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine.

This oil-burner churns out 100 HP of power at 3750 RPM and 260 Nm of peak torque between 1750-2250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and it also has an Eco mode. The price of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo currently starts at Rs 8.77 lakh for the base N4 variant and it goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh for the top-spec N10 (O) variant, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi.

