Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Mahindra also announced that an optional variant N10 (O) of the Bolero Neo with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

By:July 13, 2021 4:06 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today launched the new Bolero Neo in the country at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant. It is now available at all Mahindra dealerships across India starting today. The Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift version of the TUV300 which has now been discontinued. The new Bolero Neo will offer a seven-seat configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options, namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon).

Mahindra also announced that an optional variant N10 (O) with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

The Bolero Neo comes powered by the same engine as the TUV300 which means a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel BS6 engine that makes 100 hp and 260 Nm of torque (up by 20 Nm). The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also features engine start-stop tech.

The new SUV is built upon the third-generation Scorpio’s ladder-frame chassis. It gets a rear-wheel system, which would set it apart from its sub-compact SUV rivals. Mahindra also offers a mechanically locking differential in the top-spec N10 trim.

The design, performance and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo blend well with the authentic Bolero DNA, making it suitable for the bold and fearless Young Bharat. The addition of Bolero Neo to the Bolero SUV brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid