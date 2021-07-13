Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Mahindra also announced that an optional variant N10 (O) of the Bolero Neo with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today launched the new Bolero Neo in the country at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant. It is now available at all Mahindra dealerships across India starting today. The Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift version of the TUV300 which has now been discontinued. The new Bolero Neo will offer a seven-seat configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options, namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon).

Mahindra also announced that an optional variant N10 (O) with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

The Bolero Neo comes powered by the same engine as the TUV300 which means a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel BS6 engine that makes 100 hp and 260 Nm of torque (up by 20 Nm). The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also features engine start-stop tech.

The new SUV is built upon the third-generation Scorpio’s ladder-frame chassis. It gets a rear-wheel system, which would set it apart from its sub-compact SUV rivals. Mahindra also offers a mechanically locking differential in the top-spec N10 trim.

The design, performance and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo blend well with the authentic Bolero DNA, making it suitable for the bold and fearless Young Bharat. The addition of Bolero Neo to the Bolero SUV brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said.

