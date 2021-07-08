Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo will essentially be a replacement of the TUV300 which has been put of production and we never saw a BS-VI avatar of it.

Mahindra recently let out details about the upcoming Bolero Neo on its official website, promising a launch soon. And now, the manufacturer has announced that the launch will take place on the 15th of July. The Bolero Neo will essentially be a replacement of the TUV300 which has been put of production and we never saw a BS-VI avatar of it. The exterior of the Bolero Neo will remind of the TUV300, but then the Bolero is a more popular moniker and hence Mahindra seem to have preferred it over the TUV. As for pricing, we expect the starting price to be close to 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

From what we have seen so far, the Bolero Neo’s headlamps get rectangular headlamps and have LED DRLs lining the top of the unit. There is a typical Mahindra grille with chrome six “teeth” and a black honeycomb mesh. There will be a second grille underneath it and fog lamps positioned on either side of it. On the side, you will find five twin-spoke alloy wheels that are 15-inch in size and a step plate for easy ingress and egress.

In a video Mahindra released earlier this week, the manufacturer revealed a semi-digital instrument cluster with a digital screen flanked by two analogue dials. The left dial will show speed while the one on the right will show engine rpm.

We expect a touchscreen infotainment system with usual connectivity features to be present as well. The seats will have fabric upholstery and the second-row bench will have seating for three people and a foldable armrest in the middle.

There aren’t any details about the engine out yet, but we expect it to come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 100 hp and 240 Nm. In the commercials shared by the company, there seems to be a heavy emphasis on a manual gearbox so the engine could come paired with a 5-speed manual unit and an AMT could be offered later. It is not expected to get a 4×4 system.

