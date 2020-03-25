Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

The Bolero variants in their BS6 guise have not lost on the affordability factor while at the same time, there are more creature comforts dialed in.

Mahindra has launched its first BS6 diesel product – the Bolero in India. The Mahindra Bolero BS6 has got a nominal price hike over the BS4 model. This means the Mahindra Bolero BS6 still retains its value-for-money proposition. The variant spread too has gone down and is far more easier to understand or segregate. Here is a look at what has changed and what you get in each trim.

Mahindra Bolero B4

The Bolero B4 is the base version and gets black ORVMs, silver grille, side cladding, flip key, AC with heater-demister, digital instrument cluster, vinyl upholstery, power steering as well as seven seats. The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, diesel engine that boasts 75hp/210Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. An engine stop-start is also standard. Price of the Bolero B4 is Rs 7.76 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Mahindra Bolero B6

The Mahindra Bolero B6 is the mid-trim and body-colored ORVMs, chrome bezel grille, decals, fabric upholstery, power windows, music system, central locking, front map pockets, keyless entry and 12v charging socket. Price of this trim is Rs 8.42 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Mahindra Bolero B6 (O)

The Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) is the top dog. Over the B6, it brings in a rear washer-wiper, door ajar warning, distance-to-empty, gear indicator and other driver information. On the outside, one gets static bending lamps as well as fog lights. The Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) is priced at Rs 8.78 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

It is good that Mahindra is offering a driver airbag, ABS, rear parking sensors, overspeed alert as well as seat belt reminder for front passengers as standard in all trims. Pedestrian protection too has been dialed in with metallic bumpers. What we believe is that Mahindra could have added more value by offering a co-driver airbag as standard too. There is also the fact that the Bolero could have got last row front-facing seats and thereby 3-point seatbelts for better safety.

