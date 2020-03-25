Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

The Mahindra Bolero BS6 has got a relatively small price hike and now comes in only three trims, with more features and creature comforts.

By:Published: March 25, 2020 11:35:00 AM

Mahindra has launched its first diesel BS6 compliant product in the Indian market. The Mahindra Bolero BS6 price starts from Rs 7.76 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.78 lakh, ex-Mumbai. The price rise is lower than what one will expect. In fact, for the base trim, the amount is a minuscule Rs 1,000 whereas for the top trim, the price has gone down. Mahindra has also removed many variants. Only the B4, B6 and B6 (O) are now available. Suffice to say that the Bolero retains its value-for-money proposition for the rural markets.

There are exterior changes too. These include metal bumpers for pedestrian protection. Mahindra has also added X-shaped fog lights for the Bolero. Under the hood, there is more insulation, thereby leading to lower NVH in the cabin. The grille design too has changed and makes the vehicle look more upmarket. The new headlights now have a static bending function.

Mahindra has retained the 7-seater configuration of the Bolero BS6. The cabin too has a revised upholstery, there is a music system in place with aux and USB support. Moreover, Mahindra has also ensured that the vehicle comes with the requisite ABS with EBD as well as dual airbags as standard. Other standard equipment includes speed-limiting alert, rear parking sensors as well as front seat belt reminders with occupant detection.

Coming to under the hood, the Bolero is now available with a lone 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder BS6 engine that produces 75hp of power and 210Nm. This is an increase of 5hp and 15Nm, plus there is the proprietary start-stop system for enhanced fuel efficiency. The transmission is a 5-speed manual. The Bolero is now available only in 2WD mode.

The Bolero used to compete with the Tata Sumo. However, the Sumo has long since been discontinued and Tata Motors hasn’t got a replacement for it yet. The Mahindra Bolero in its BS6 guise then has no competitors. It is a favourite amongst the rural audience, precisely why the company still hasn’t discontinued it yet.

