Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

All Mahindra car customers can come forward and avail this benefit. The camp is on till October 18, 2020 across all authorised service stations in India.

Mahindra and Mahindra, right after the new Thar launch, has started a M-Plus clinic for its vehicles. The Mahindra M-Plus clinic has started from October 5 and will continue till October 18, 2020. Mahindra says that all its service centres across India are participating in this initiative. The main aim behind holding this clinic now is to ensure that customers get their cars spic and span in the festive season. The company is also promoting this initiative by offering discounts. If a customer wishes to remove a single panel dent or scratch, then they can avail a 10 per cent discount. The same is extended to select body parts like the bumper, windshield, tail lights, head lights and side mirrors. The Maxicare service customers also get 10 per cent off. At the same time, all the cars coming in will be given an ecofoam wash that doesn’t use water.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mahindra customers need to register on the app first before showing up at the service centre. This will ensure social distancing and at the same time, also help give each vehicle an individual attention. One can also call on 1800-209-6006 helpline to register. Mahindra has been giving out free sanitisation to ambulances and other healthcare related vehicles during these trying times. Customers too are given multiple choices as far as finance is concerned and there are other related schemes as well. In short, the company has made buying a Mahindra car much more easier than before.

Mahindra recently launched the Thar SUV to a rousing welcome. The company recorded more than 9,000 bookings in just four days for the new Thar. That is a record as far as new car bookings are concerned, especially in this pandemic. The new Thar comes with multiple engine as well as gearbox options. It is luxurious than before but doesn’t lose out on the off-road capability.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.