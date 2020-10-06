Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

All Mahindra car customers can come forward and avail this benefit. The camp is on till October 18, 2020 across all authorised service stations in India.

By:October 6, 2020 11:00 AM

Mahindra and Mahindra, right after the new Thar launch, has started a M-Plus clinic for its vehicles. The Mahindra M-Plus clinic has started from October 5 and will continue till October 18, 2020. Mahindra says that all its service centres across India are participating in this initiative. The main aim behind holding this clinic now is to ensure that customers get their cars spic and span in the festive season. The company is also promoting this initiative by offering discounts. If a customer wishes to remove a single panel dent or scratch, then they can avail a 10 per cent discount. The same is extended to select body parts like the bumper, windshield, tail lights, head lights and side mirrors. The Maxicare service customers also get 10 per cent off. At the same time, all the cars coming in will be given an ecofoam wash that doesn’t use water.

Mahindra customers need to register on the app first before showing up at the service centre. This will ensure social distancing and at the same time, also help give each vehicle an individual attention. One can also call on 1800-209-6006 helpline to register. Mahindra has been giving out free sanitisation to ambulances and other healthcare related vehicles during these trying times. Customers too are given multiple choices as far as finance is concerned and there are other related schemes as well. In short, the company has made buying a Mahindra car much more easier than before.

Mahindra recently launched the Thar SUV to a rousing welcome. The company recorded more than 9,000 bookings in just four days for the new Thar. That is a record as far as new car bookings are concerned, especially in this pandemic. The new Thar comes with multiple engine as well as gearbox options. It is luxurious than before but doesn’t lose out on the off-road capability.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

Car discounts October: Up to Rs 1 lakh off, lower interest rate on Renault Duster, Triber

Car discounts October: Up to Rs 1 lakh off, lower interest rate on Renault Duster, Triber

Price hike alert! BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Street 160 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Street 160 get costlier in India by this much

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features