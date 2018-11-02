Mahindra Blazo X heavy commercial vehicle launched in India: Adds Kashmir to Kanyakumari Service corridor for trucks

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) today launched the new Blazo X HCV range of trucks, which is an upgrade of Mahindra's popular Blazo trucks. The Blazo X has been developed with a focus on fuel efficiency. Mahindra says that about 20,000 units of Blazo trucks were sold in a span of 2-2.5 years with a guaranteed fuel efficiency and not one of them was returned with complaints about mileage. The Blazo X has a claimed fuel efficiency even better than the previous model Blazo.

With a more powerful engine, Mahindra Blazo X promises best-in-class delivery on the current axle load norms. The Blazo X has been updated thoroughly with an improvement in the truck's air management system, rolling characteristics, and rotating parts.

Mahindra has launched the Blazo X with a guaranteed quick service – any Blazo X that arrives at a Mahindra workshop for service will be delivered to the customer within 36 hours or the company stands to pay Rs 3000 per day.

MTB set up a service corridor from Delhi to Mumbai assuring a roadside assistance within two hours. Now, Mahindra has launched another corridor from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which comprises 41 service touchpoints, one every 100 km, with a guaranteed service reach of 4 hours or Rs. 500 compensation for every hour of delay. This is the second corridor after the Mumbai-Delhi service corridor which caters to nearly 30% of the truck movement.

Mahindra Blazo X will come with a six-year/six lakh km warranty. It will be available on all platforms, viz., haulage, tractor-trailer, and tipper. While the Blazo will be discontinued, the new Blazo X has been launched at an additional Rs 25,000 over the Blazo's price.

Mahindra Blazo X boasts of a best-in-class powertrain in the segment with a 7.2-litre engine with 274 hp. The Blazo X will feature power mode controls - Turbo, Heavy, and Light. The Light mode is meant for when the truck is not carrying a payload with 205 hp, Heavy is for medium payload with 220 hp and fully loaded in high gradient is handled by Turbo mode with 274 hp.

First launched in February 2016, Mahindra Blazo sold 21,000 units in India, with nearly 44% of sales being repeat purchases. With the launch of the Blazo truck series in India, Mahindra Trucks and Buses has registered a substantial increase in sales volume and doubled its market share growth. MTB’s HCV volumes grew by 79% as of H1-FY2019 compared to a 56% industry growth, garnering a market share of 4.9%.