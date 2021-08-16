Mahindra bets big with the launch of the XUV700

New five-, seven-seater SUV, here is what all to know about it.

On this weekend, Mahindra unveiled its newest SUV, the XUV700, priced starting from Rs 11.99 lakh onwards. The XUV700 will be available in five-seater and seven-seater options, and will be officially launched in a few weeks’ time.

The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, and manual and automatic gearbox options. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd, said, “It is sheer passion that drives our people to create advanced, adventure-ready vehicles, with an unmissable presence. We are ready to lead the core SUV segment with nine new exciting SUVs planned for launch by 2026. Our most ambitious addition, the XUV700, is pulsating with technology, power and intelligence to let people explore the impossible.”

The XUV700 will be available in the MX and the AX series; the AX will have three sub-series including AdrenoX AX3, AX5 and AX7.

Depending upon the variants, features on the XUV700 include a large infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted switches, Amazon Alexa built-in, AdrenoX Connect with 60-plus connected car features, Sony music system, panoramic sunroof, and so on. The top-end AX5 variant will also get the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which is a semi-autonomous driving technology.

Mahindra has announced prices of the MX Series petrol variant at Rs 11.99 lakh and the diesel variant of Rs 12.49 lakh (for five-seater version). The AdrenoX AX3 petrol will be priced Rs 13.99 lakh and the AX5 petrol Rs 14.99 lakh. Prices of other variants, the company said, will be announced over the next few weeks.

New proving track

The company has also opened the new Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) near Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, which, it says, is one of the biggest proving tracks owned by an OEM in India. The MSPT is spread over an area of 454 acres and has been developed at an investment of Rs 510 crore. It has 20 purpose-built tracks for vehicle testing and development.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.