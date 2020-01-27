Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 : Breakdown of the 13th edition of one of India’s largest engineering events!

The first part of the 13th edition of the Mahindra Baja SAEINDIA 2020 was recently concluded in Pithampur. This year, a total of 282 teams has registered for the event out of which 253 teams, which included 120 mBAJA and 53 eBAJA for Pithampur and 80 for Chitkara University teams qualified for the finale. However, only 86 teams of which 76 for the mBAJA and 10 for the eBAJA made their way to the Endurance round. This year's event saw a participation of more than 5000 students along with faculty members from different institutions from across the country. This was the sixth edition of eBAJA which aims to provide a platform to leverage the onset of Electric Mobility in India. The event saw participation from 4 colleges from Madhya Pradesh.

The title for the best eBAJA team taken by Team E-Ziba from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, the Best mBAJA team was from DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi, Pune.

Apart from this, a number of other awards were presented at the event as well. Team Nemesis Racing from Government College of Engineering, Pune took home the Engineering Design Award for mBAJA. While the same award for the eBAJA was claimed by Team Gyrfalcons from Modern Education Society's College of Engineering, Pune. The Go Green- Emissions Award was taken home by Team Ziba Racers from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (Autonomous). The total price amount for the BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Pithampur was set at Rs 22.8 lakh.

The four-day event started with basic Static Evaluation round which comprised of design evaluation, cost evaluation and marketing presentation. In the final round, the teams showcased their prototype of a rugged single-seat, off-road recreational four-wheel vehicle and were evaluated on various parameters, including engineering design, CAE, cost and technology innovation.

The objective of the competition was to simulate real-world engineering design projects and their related challenges. Each team’s goal was to create a safe, easily transported, easily maintained and fun to drive prototype without any direct involvement from professional fabricators

However, the teams were free to design their own transmissions with the only restriction being the speed limit to 60 kmph. The Dynamic Evaluation Round tested the vehicles for acceleration, manoeuvrability, rock crawl and Suspension & Traction. Durability Evaluation Round saw the vehicles undergo endurance tests of two hours for eBAJA and four hours for mBAJA. The Endurance Event assessed each vehicle’s ability to operate continuously and at a speed over rough terrain containing various obstacles.

On 27th and 28th January 2020, the shortlisted students of BAJA Aptitude Test (BAT) will get an opportunity to be interviewed for employment with renowned organizations in the automotive sector. The selected engineers will get on the spot offer letters from the companies.

The 2nd part of the 13th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 is scheduled at Chitkara University near Chandigarh from March 6 to March 9, 2020.