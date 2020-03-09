Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA 2020 Leg-II: How it is fuelling passion among India’s aspiring engineers!

The 2 km long race track during the second leg of BAJA SAE India 2020 consisted of muddy pits, cliffs and slopes of 15-20 feets of height and the continuous rains that happened for almost 2 days ahead of the event made the competition even tough for the students.

March 9, 2020

The 13th edition of Mahindra BAJA SAE India 2020 recently concluded at Chitkara University in Chandigarh. During the event, a total of 31 teams out of a total 77 completed the final endurance round. A total of 282 teams registered for the 13th edition of BAJA SAE India, out of which 253 teams including 120 for mBAJA and 53 for eBAJA for Pithampur and 80 for Chitkara University, qualified for the finale. However, with the challenging tests, only 37 teams were able to make it for the Endurance round. The four-hour endurance race was flagged off by Professor Dileep Malkhede, Professor Sagar Maji and other dignitaries.

The 2 km long race track consisting of muddy pits, cliffs and slopes of 15-20 feets of height and the continuous rains that happened for almost 2 days before the event made the competition even difficult. The four-day event started with a basic Static Evaluation round that comprises design evaluation, cost evaluation and marketing presentation. In the final round, the teams had to showcase their prototype of a single-seat, off-road, four-wheel vehicle and were evaluated on various parameters like engineering design, CAE, cost and technology innovation.

Also Read Mahindra BAJA SAE India: All that you need to know as a student

The main challenge for each team was to create a safe, easily transported, easily maintained and fun to drive prototype vehicle without having any direct involvement from the professional fabricators. The teams were free to design their own transmission systems with the only restriction being the speed limit that had to be 60 kmph. After this, the Dynamic Evaluation Round was all about testing the vehicles for acceleration, sledge pull, maneuverability along with Suspension & Traction. The final four-hour endurance race saw the vehicles battling it out on a challenging track.

Now, talking of the winners of the event, Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering & Technology from Maharashtra bagged the winning title of the Leg 2 of BAJA 2020 series in India along with a cash prize of Rs 2,50,000. On the other hand, Government College of Engineering, Amravati from Maharashtra became the first runners-up winning an amount of Rs 1,25,000. Following this, Aditya College of Engineering from Andhra Pradesh grabbed the 3rd position.

Apart from this, numerous other awards were also presented to different teams. The Pride of Punjab (Punjab & Chandigarh) Award is won by Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab. Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering, Maharashtra won the first prize in Durability.

The 14th edition of BAJA SAE India is all set to take place starting 28th January next year. While the first leg of the event will take place from 28th January to 31st January in Pithampur, the second leg will be conducted from 5th to 7th March in Chandigarh. In order to get information on the key essentials as a student and how to participate in one of India’s biggest engineering events, head over to the link that is embedded in between the story.

