Mahindra BAJA SAE India 2019 Leg-I: How it’s fuelling India’s future automotive engineers

The first leg of the 12th edition of Mahindra BAJA SAE India has finally concluded at Pithampur yesterday. A total of 120 teams from mBAJA and 50 eBAJA participated in the event out of which 85 and 22 teams battled it out in the endurance race respectively which is the final decider of the event. The endurance race was flagged off by Bharat Moossaddee, EVP & CFO, Auto Sector, M&M Ltd., Umesh Shah, Sr. VP & COO (CVRBU), Gabriel India Ltd., Convener - BAJA SAE India 2019, Rakesh Sood, MD, Trim India, & K.C. Vora, Sr.Advisor, BAJA SAEINDIA and Senior Deputy Director, ARAI. A total of 363 teams had registered for the 2019 edition of BAJA SAE India out of which 251 teams that included 120 mBAJA and 50 eBAJA teams for Pithampur and 81 teams for IIT Ropar qualified for the finale. The company said in a press statement that this year witnessed 4,250 students from different parts of the country were a part of the BAJA SAE India 2019 event.

Why BAJA SAE India is one of India's most famed engineering events?

The four-day event started with basic Static Evaluation round which comprised of design evaluation, cost evaluation and marketing presentation. In the final round, the teams showcased their prototype of a rugged single seat, off-road recreational four-wheel vehicle and were evaluated on various parameters, including engineering design, CAE, cost and technology innovation. The objective of the competition was to simulate real-world engineering design projects and their related challenges. Each team’s goal was to create a safe, easily transported, easily maintained and fun to drive prototype without any direct involvement from professional fabricators.

Winners at BAJA SAE India 2019

Institute of Technology, Nirma University from Ahmedabad has won the eBAJA 2019 while Govt. College of Engineering from Pune took home the trophy for mBAJA 2019. BVB College of Engineering from Hubli bags 2nd position in eBAJA while DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi from Pune stood 2nd and Silver Oak College of Engineering from Ahmedabad stood 3rd in mBAJA. On the other hand, Institute of Technology, Nirma University from Ahmedabad was declared the ‘Best eBAJA Team’ and Govt. College of Engineering from Pune was declared the ‘Best mBAJA Team’.

Speaking of other awards, MIT, Pune and Shri Vishnu Engineering College of Women from Bhimavaram, AP got the Engineering Design award for mBAJA and eBAJA respectively and NIT Jamshedpur won the Go Green- Emissions Award. This time, two new awards namely skill BAJA and Swacchh BAJA were presented for the first time. Total prizes worth Rs 32 lakhs for BAJA SAE India 2019 Pithampur were given to the winners in different categories.

What next?

On 28th and 29th January 2019, the shortlisted students of BAJA Aptitude Test (BAT) will get an opportunity to be interviewed for employment with some renowned organizations in the automotive sector. The selected engineers will get on the spot offer letters from the companies. The 2nd part of 12th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA 2019 is scheduled at IIT Ropar, Punjab from 8th to 10th March 2019.