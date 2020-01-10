Mahindra to launch electric quadricycle Atom by end 2020: To rival Bajaj Qute

The quadricycle has had to fight for years to gain legal stature in India as the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 kept the four-wheel modern version of auto-rickshaws, if you will, off our roads. But in April last year as government regulations loosened, India's first quadricycle Bajaj Qute was launched six years after it was originally unveiled. And now, the Qute is set to get a rival from the house of Mahindra. However, Mahindra is taking the all-electric route for its quadricycle Atom that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Mahindra Electric has said, that the Atom is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of the coming financial year.

The Atom broke cover as a concept at the previous expo alongside the Udo concept and the production-spec model will be unveiled at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Atom will be assembled at Mahindra Electric's Bengaluru plant which will roll out all its low-voltage models. According to a carandbike report, the Atom will be powered by a 48 kW electric motor with a power output of not more than 20 hp and a top speed limited to 70 kph.

Codenamed C110, Mahindra Atom will come with a swappable battery pack. It will also feature an 'intelligent connectivity system', on which passengers will be able to make bookings and payments, along with keeping the users posted about train, bus and flight schedules, along with the nearest boarding points.

Mahindra eKUV100 to launch in the first quarter of FY 2020-21, to be priced under Rs 9 lakh

Mahindra Electric has made Rs 500 crore investment towards its new research & development plan and another Rs 500 crore investment in its Chakan manufacturing facility. The manufacturer has confirmed that the eKUV100 electric car will be launched in the first quarter of the next financial year 2020-21, followed by the launch of the XUV300 Electric in 2021.

The announcements were made on the sidelines of Mahindra Electric and Bengaluru-based electric vehicles fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies marking the completion of 100 million km in over 500 Mahindra EVs.