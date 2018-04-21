Mahindra and Tata Motors support each other: Discuss Car Design in India

Indian automakers, Tata Motors and Mahindra have always been very accepting and supportive of each other, and despite being rivals have always appreciated each other's products, strategy and have always taken the competition in good spirits. At the Auto Expo 2018, Mahindra management lead by Anand Mahindra and Dr. Pawan Goenka visited Tata Motors' pavilion and were given in-depth details of Tata's new buses by Guenter Butschek and his team.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M recently tweeted a picture comprising of all designers working at Mahindra and Mahindra. The company now has over 51 automobile designers working for the company and the team has expanded over last two decades. Dr Goenka said, "From the first designer Mahindra hired 20 yrs ago, we have sure grown. Had an Illuminating one-hour interaction with our 51 strong proud and confident design team."

Replying to the tweet, Head of Design at Tata Motors, Pratap Bose congratulated Dr. Pawan Goenka and Mahindra and said "Excellent team. Always great to see support to design from the top. Important for India’s Automotive Design Future that more OEMs encourage and invest in Design in India, that’s the only way we can create a healthy car design ecosystem."

Pratap Bose has been responsible to bring in the new design language at Tata Motors and bought the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy to life. Pratap and his team have been responsible for designing cars like Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor that has been much appreciated by its customers. Tata H5X SUV and Tata 45X concept car showcased at Auto Expo 2018 were also designed by Pratap Bose's team. Tata Motors has three design studios, two in Turin, Italy and one in Pune, India.

Mahindra also has few of the most talented designers working for them and also owns the Italian car design firm - Pininfarina. Dr.Pawan Goenka was quick to respond to Pratap Bose's tweet by saying let's work together to make Indian design great.

His tweet said, "Thank you Pratap. our companies have the shared responsibility to make INDIAN design great. I always feel a sense of pride when a car designed in India tops the chart, irrespective of what badge it has in front."

Tata Motors owns the British marque Jaguar Land Rover and Mahindra owns Ssangyong and recently invested in an electric start-up firm Automobili Pininfarina to build high-end electric hypercars. Both the Indian companies have taken India's name in the global auto world to new heights and going forward they might compete with each other to eat into each others market share in the country but overall this competition will be exciting and help Indian auto industry to flourish and reach new heights.