Mahindra and Campervan Factory’s Bolero Camper spotted

Mahindra and Campervan Factory, an IIT Madras incubated firm signed an MoU to build budget-friendly caravans and they have now been spotted at the IIT campus.

Earlier this year, Mahindra and Campervan Factory signed an MoU to collaborate and build budget-friendly luxury campers in India. Based on the double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, these caravans were intended to cater to the self-drive tourism segment that is gaining popularity in the country.

Now, the very first image of the Caravan has been spotted testing inside the IIT Madras campus. Registered with a yellow plate, these campers feature a double-decker design, where the lower platform is for utilities (Kitchen, etc), while the upper deck is the sleeping area.

Mahindra had earlier said that “the Mahindra Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interiors to cater to all travellers. Each camper truck will offer a sleeping facility for four, a sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with a mini-fridge and microwave, an air-conditioner (optional), and a complete multimedia experience, including television and other conveniences.”

The size of the Bolero camper is key as it does not require additional skills to drive the vehicle, making it easy for tour operators to rent them as self-drive vehicles. In recent times, Caravan Tourism has become popular with various State Governments, and they have announced many initiatives to support the industry, like setting up Caravan Parks. States such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh have also announced caravan policies.

Based on the tried and tested Bolero Camper Gold platform, the vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre m2DiCR diesel engine, capable of 75bhp and 200Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox. If Mahindra will offer a 4X4 system with the campervans is to be seen as it would be a great addition.