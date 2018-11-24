Mahindra Alturas SUV Launch in India Live Updates: Toyota Fortuner rival launching soon

Mahindra Alturas SUV G4 2018 India Launch Live Update: Mahindra is now ever closer to launching its more premium offering yet in the form of Alturas G4 SUV. The flagship SUV will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and Ford Endeavour. The Alturas G4 SUV is based on Ssangyong Rexton G4 with some changes in dimensions and feature list. Mahindra will launch the Alturas G4 in two variants with two- and four-wheel-drive options. Mahindra's latest SUV was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo when it sported a Rexton badge. Express Drives is present at the launch event of the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV to bring details live from the venue.
Mahindra Alturas G4 4X2 misses out on a long list of features, compared to the 4X4 variant, namely -
1. 9-Airbags(dual airbags instead) 2. Automatic Headlamps 3. Rain-sensing wipers 4. 17.78 cm Colour ( 8.89cm Monochromatic instead) 5. Ambient Mood lighting 6. Electrically Adjustable Seats (M-Function) 7. Illuminated Scuff Plate 8. Soft Touch Dashboard & Door pads9. LED Fog lamp with cornering lamps 10. Glove and Door Handle lights 11. 360 Camera 12. Auto Roll Down Windows ( only front windows)
Mahindra Alturas G4 will be launched in two variants - two- and four-wheel-drive options. The 4X2 variant misses out on a lot in the form of kit. Also, it is likely to be a lot less expensive than the top 4x4 trim of the Alturas G4.
Welcome to a live feed with Express Drives for all details about the all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV set to launch a couple of hours from now. The Alturas G4 will be the flagship product in Mahindra's passenger vehicle lineup, promising the most premium offering from the manufacturer yet.