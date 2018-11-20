Mahindra Alturas SUV G4 India Launch: Date, Time, Venue and all you need to know

Mahindra Alturas SUV G4 Launch Date and Time: Mahindra is all set to roll out its most premium vehicle ever on 24 November in the form of the Alturas G4 SUV. Based on the Ssangyong Rexton, the Alturas G4 made its debut in February this year at the 2018 Auto Expo. When launched, Mahindra Alturas G4 will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X at a price tag around Rs 30 lakh. The Alturas G4 will offer more space on the inside compared to the Fortuner with longer and wider dimensions.

Mahindra Alturas SUV G4 India Launch Date and Time

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV will be launched at 8 pm on 24 November in Jaipur. Express Drives will be present at the launch event to bring you details about the upcoming Mahindra SUV live from the venue.

The new SUV will be a flagship SUV in Mahindra's product lineup with premium features like projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and cornering lamps. It also gets LED fog lamps and the front is marked by a slim hexagonal grille.

On the inside, Mahindra Alturas G4 will boast of a premium cabin with an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with a memory profile. It also features a large sunroof, ventilated seats, and a 9.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a 360-degree camera, a smart tailgate, and an electronic parking brake.

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV will be offered in two variants and the top-variant will also feature four-wheel-drive. It will be powered by a new 2.2L diesel engine that produces 181 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.