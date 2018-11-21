Mahindra Alturas SUV G4: Expected Price, features & more about Mahindra’s new flagship SUV!

Mahindra will officially launch the Alturas G4, this Saturday, the 24th of November 2018. The launch is likely to reveal the price, although most other details are already out. In fact, we have even driven Mahindra’s new flagship SUV (Find our detailed review here). The price will be one of the most important factors contributing to the success of the SUV in the Indian market, considering that the Rexton will take on the weathered veterans of SUV world like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and the Ford Endeavour. Now Mahindra has indicated in the past that the SUV is likely to breach the Rs 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom) and would go up against the top-trim variants of its rivals.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Interiors

The launch event will take place on Saturday the 24th of November, at 8 pm will be live streamed across Mahindra Social Media handles. Express Drives will also be featuring a live stream of the event in our Live Coverage of the launch make sure you tune in for exclusive details live from the launch at Jaipur.

Mahindra Alturas G4 is powered by 2.0L diesel engine

Ahead of the launch of the Mahindra Alturas G4, here’s what you should expect. For one the G4 Rexton is likely to be the most luxurious SUV in the Mahindra line up by far with a dashboard that uses wood, leather and high-quality plastics that sets the tone for very premium interiors. The seats get Nappa leather trim and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will also get Apple Car Play and Android Auto and inbuilt navigation all of which is available as standard. The leather seats are well designed and comfortable on a long drive and both driver and passenger seats get 8-way adjustable seats.

Powering the Mahindra Alturas G4 is a 2.2 turbocharged diesel engine with 180 hp of power mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The engine and the suspension has also been reworked to suit Indian conditions.

It is likely that Mahindra will launch the full-size SUV in India at Rs 28 lakh with the top variant pushing the price sheets at north of Rs 30 lakh. This puts it at a premium to even the segment king, the Toyota Fortuner, although with a strong set of features and a Mahindra badge it does stand to seriously dent the sales in the dated Toyota Fortuner.