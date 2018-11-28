Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Isuzu mu-X Vs Ford Endeavour: Which is most value for money!

Mahindra Alturas G4 has just been launched as the most expensive car on sale in India with a badge from an Indian manufacturer. The Alturas which is a derivative of the Ssangyong Rexton G4, is actually making a reentry into the Indian market rather than a debut. Its predecessor which went on sale with a Ssangyong badge, failed to impress the masses. Which is why Mahindra regrouped, re-strategize and relaunch the new generation with a Mahindra badge and as a Mahindra product in the hopes that Mahindra’s specialization in SUVs will help build a certain amount of trust with Indian customers. As of now, according to Mahindra bookings have already started flowing in, and that is a good sign. As a product too, the Alturas G4 is a strong offering, with oodles of segment breaking features, an opulent take on the interior with Nappa leather adorned upholstery and a modern MIDI, and infotainment system. Which is far more than what we have seen on the segment king. Fortuner sales have long topped the charts based simply on its long-term durability and it’s off-road prowess. Now to make a strong enough case for itself the Mahindra will have to not only have to offer value but also be a promising vehicle. Now that prices are out we thought we could re-assess how it stacks up against the competition. Find out which of these durable but still luxurious 30 lakh SUVs suits you best.

Dimensions: Alturas G4 vs Fortuner vs Endeavour vs mu-X

The Alturas is a large SUV make no mistakes about it, at 4850 mm long it's almost 60 mm longer than the Toyota Fortuner (4,795 mm) and just 42 mm shorter than the Endeavour, the mu-X stands at a middle ground 4825 mm. That's not all, The Alturas G4 is also wider and has a longer wheelbase, affording more space on the interiors, that increase the physical space on the inside of the Alturas G4. Bigger on the outside and bigger on the inside the Alturas G4, is by a considerable amount the largest SUV in the segment. A full footprint comparison below:

Engine and Transmission:Alturas G4 vs Fortuner vs Endeavour vs mu-X

While the Mahindra Alturas G4 has the smallest engine of the lot, with a 2.2 litre turbo diesel that makes about 183 hp and 420 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner in comparison makes 177 bhp from its 2.8 litre turbo-diesel, that makes 420 Nm torque. The Endeavour comes with two diesel options, one powered by a 2.2 litre engine and the other powered by a 3.2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, with outputs rated to 158 bhp with 385 Nm of torque and 195 bhp and 470 Nm respectively. Out of the lot the Mahindra and the Ford are available with both are available exclusively with Automatic gearboxes, the Mahindra uses a Mercedes sourced 7-speed torque converter, while the Ford uses a 6-Speed, the fortuner has the option of a 6-Speed Manual as well as as a 6-speed Automatic, although this gearbox is notably laggy. Isuzu MUX is powered by a 3 liter diesel generating 174 hp and 380 Nm. Transmission is taken care by a 5 speed Automatic transmission.

Price:Alturas G4 vs Fortuner vs Endeavour vs mu-X

Even though this is a premium segment, the Indian customer quest for frugality knows no bounds. That said, the Alturas G4 undercuts the Fortuner -- which sets benchmark sales for this segment -- by a sizable 3-4 lakhs in terms of the automatic. This despite the Alturas being much more premium in terms of interiors and even build quality to a certain extent makes a strong case for itself. The mu-X may be the cheapest but even despite a recent facelift seems to have the most dated cabin and feature set. The Ford sets in the middle but, if interiors are a mandate we must insist that you try both cars before you decide.

Verdict:Alturas G4 vs Fortuner vs Endeavour vs mu-X

The on-paper winner of this comparo is the Mahindra Alturas, that has a whole set of great features including 9-airbags, ESP with Active Rollover Mitigation, 360 surround view parking camera, electric parking brake, and ventilated seats. With more power and more space than its rivals, and a cut on the prices, the Mahindra really does take the cake. Although watch this space for a more detailed comparo once we get all four on the road.