Mahindra has just launched the new Alturas G4 SUV, based on the current generation of Ssangyong Rexton on sale globally. Now make no mistake this is a full-size SUV, a class above the soon to launch Tata Harrier, taking on the Titans of the SUV space in the form of the Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu mu-X. All very focused utility vehicles. At the price point, Mahindra needed to make a very strong case for themselves, with a whole lot of segment first features paired with off-road capability and a great build quality. Make no mistake, Mahindra knows that they have launched the most expensive vehicle to wear the badge of an Indian market, where products like the Kizashi and even the previous Rexton have failed to gain any momentum. A fact that they were all too aware off, something that leads them to believe that they need a low base price to ensure that the masses aren’t scared away. The result? The Mahindra Alturas G4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26.95 for the 4x2 edition. While the fully tricked out 4x4 would come with a floor price of Rs 29.95 lakh.

3 lakh rupees is a significant difference in terms of the floor price, meaning that there is a whole list of features from the Mahindra Altura G4 4x4 gets that go missing when you choose to buy the base 4x2. Here’s a list of things that the 4x2 misses out on followed by a list of features that are exclusive to the 4x4. Some of them are quite glaring:



List of things that the 4x2 doesn't get:

1. 9-Airbags(dual airbags instead)

2. Automatic Headlamps

3. Rain Sensing Wipers

4. 17.78 cm Colour ( 8.89cm Monochromatic instead)

5. Ambient Mood lighting

6. Electrically Adjustable Seats (M-Function)

7. Illuminated Scuff Plate

8. Soft Touch Dashboard & Door pads

9. LED Fog lamp with cornering lamps

10. Glove and Door Handle lights

11. 360 Camera

12. Auto Roll Down Windows ( only front windows)

13. Electrically Powered Automatic Tailgate

14. Tan Nappa Leather Seats (All-Black interiors)

It's important to note that all of these feature on the 4x4 version.

It's not only that, but the 4x4 also gets some exclusive features that come with 4x4:

1. Electronic Stability Program: Active Rollover Program, Brake Assist System, Traction Control, EBD, Hill Start Assistant and Emergency Braking lights

2. Hill Descent Control

3.Power Tailgate

4. Winter and Summer Engine Mode Selection.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has a lot going for it, the engine is well refined and power delivery is on point. The Mercedes-sourced Torque converter gearbox is quick to shift and is telepathic with the way that it delivers power. We even took the 4x4 version in soft sand and one flick of the engine into even 4H was enough to keep it from sinking. The interiors on the 4x4 that we drove were impeccable and far surpassed most of the other SUVs in the class. The seats were easily at par with some of the European cars we have seen and the list goes on and on. What we are trying to say is don’t be bogarted by the low-spec 4x2, consider the 4x4 instead, it is significantly more expensive, but the long list above should clarify why we think so!