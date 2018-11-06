Mahindra Alturas G4 to be sold through premium dealership channel: Launch date, expected prices

Mahindra Alturas G4 is the official name of the Y400 codenamed SUV that will be launched in India on the 24th November 2018. After the rumours of it being called the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Inferno, the company for the first time has decided to ditch the tradition of naming its vehicles ending with 'O' by naming it Alturas. As per Mahindra, the term Alturas means 'height' or 'pinnacle'. This is also the first time Mahindra is entering the high-end SUV segment and Alturas is based on the new gen SsangYong Rexton G4 but wears a Mahindra badge. Here are the top things to know about the new Mahindra Alturas G4.

- Mahindra Alturas G4 is based on the SsangYong Rexton G4 and for the first time, a SsangYong vehicle has been developed and being sold as Mahindra SUV. The new Mahindra Alturas G4 will be built at the company's plant in Chakan and comes to India via the CKD route.

- When compared to the global SsangYong Rexton G4, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will get many exterior design changes and will be in-line with Mahindra's new design language. The SUV was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 208 and hosts an aggressive front grille with a Mahindra badge. The new Alturas is based on the new 'Quad Frame' construction and claims higher levels of refinement.

- The body of the new Mahindra Suv is made up of 81% high strengthen steel for higher levels of safety and better stability. The new construction also blocks most of the noise from the road surface and the overall engine noise. The Alturas G4 is Mahindra's first big bet on the premium SUV space.

- Mahindra dealerships will be upgraded and a separate premium designated area will be constructed inside the existing Mahindra dealerships to sell the new Alturas G4. These will be called as the new World of SUVs’ dealerships and talking to Express Drives, Veejay Nakra, Chief, Sales and Marketing - Auto, M&M had earlier said, “The channel strategy revamp is not just for the new vehicles that Mahindra is launching, its for the entire dealership, keeping in mind that Mahindra is an SUV manufacturer, We want customer to experience walking into an SUV manufacturer dealership and not just into a car dealership. The dealership revamping will be in line with Mahindra’s DNA and the ‘Live Young Live Free’ theme.

- The dimensions of the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV will be similar to that of the SsangYong Rexton. The SUV is 4850 mm long, 1960 mm wide and stands tall at 1825 mm. Mahindra Alturas has a ground clearance of 224 mm.

- Mahindra Alturas will be offered in two variants and the top-variant will also feature 4WD. It will be powered by a new 2.2L diesel engine with 181 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque mated to a 7-Speed AT.

- Expect the interiors to be premium and luxurious with the dashboard features a large touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

- Mahindra has confirmed the price of Mahindra Alturas G4 to be above Rs 30 lakh (Ex-Showroom) We expect the prices of this new Mahindra SUV to be around Rs 30.80 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Mahindra Alturas G4 will challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Skoda Kodiaq and the company is betting big on both urban and rural buyers to sell its new flagship SUV. The bookings of Mahindra Alturas G4 has already begun at Mahindra dealerships across the country and can also be booked online on its website.