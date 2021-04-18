Mahindra Alturas G4 price hiked: Here’s how to buy the Fortuner rival at a lower cost

After the break-up with SsangYong, there are chances that the Mahindra Alturas G4 might be taken off the shelf and a new SUV (XUV900) might take its place.

By:April 18, 2021 3:57 PM

Mahindra and Mahindra seem to shower less love on the flagship Alturas SUV. The SUV was launched in late 2018 but hasn’t gained popularity as far as sales numbers are concerned. Both its competitors – Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner – are doing quite well. The marketing activity around the Alturas too has been less. In the midst, Mahindra announced the BS6 version and prices were hiked in early 2020. Now, the car’s prices have gone north – by Rs 5,000. Yes, this is a minimal amount and the two variants of the Alturas now retail for Rs 28.73 lakh and Rs 31.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The difference between the variants is the availability of 4×4 in the latter. Only a single 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 180hp and 420Nm is provided with both variants. A 7-speed automatic transmission too is employed. However, there is a catch as far as the pricing is concerned. Here’s how to get the car for cheaper.

Since the Alturas G4 is a slower-selling car, dealers are offering huge discounts on it. Upfront, one gets slightly more than Rs 2 lakh cash discount on the Alturas. You get an additional Rs 50,000 if a car exchange is also involved. There is more to be gained if you are also one of the listed corporates. Of course, haggling a bit on the price can fetch you free accessories or more discount on the listed price. But, one needs to check with the dealer on the availability of the car since this is a CKD. Moreover, with Mahindra severing ties with SsangYong, spare parts might be a tad hard to come by for this SUV.

The Alturas might also make way in the future for the Mahindra XUV900. The company has trademarked this name and the upcoming SUV could use an all-new platform as well. It may also have petrol as well as diesel engines along with automatic transmissions. Currently, the Mahindra Thar and the Alturas are the only two cars that the manufacturer makes with 4-wheel drive systems.

