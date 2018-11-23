Mahindra Alturas G4 launching tomorrow: Everything on the Mahindra’s Toyota Fortuner Rival!



Toyota Fortuner Rival, the Alturas G4 will launch in India tomorrow. The new full-size SUV based on the current generation of the Ssangyong Rexton G4 will take the apex position of Mahindra SUVs in India as the brands’ new flagship, is expected to be priced between Rs 28-30 lakh. The Rexton will be available in two trims, a 4 wheel drive and a two-wheel drive options. We’ve already driven the Alturas G4, can be found here, with all details on the car available here.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 first broke cover at the 2018 Auto Expo when it still sported a Rexton badge. The Seven Seater SUV has been slightly reworked with a toothed grille, and some subtle exterior changes to ensure that it stays in line with Mahindra’s present design philosophy, and now sports massive 18-inch wheels. The SUV is based on a ladder on frame architecture and gets a ground clearance of 180 mm, which is adequate but could have been slightly more pronounced. To ensure flagship worthiness, Mahindra has ensured that the cabin stays upmarket and premium thanks to the use of high-quality materials, leather and soft-touch plastics. The upholstery in Nappa Leather for the seats adds to the premium value of the Alturas G4. The centre console gets an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Car and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the SUV gets and 8-way adjustable driver's seat with a memory function, dual zone climate control 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and active rollover protection and nine airbags that are at par with the benchmark in the segment

Powering the Alturas G4 is a 2.2-litre diesel producing 185bhp and 420Nm and mated to a Mercedes sourced seven-speed automatic transmission. Price will vary on whether customers opt for the two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive set up for their Alturas G4. In terms of competition, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will take higher trims of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Thanks to its plush new-generation interiors, the Alturas G4 will also be able to take on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and the Honda CR-V.