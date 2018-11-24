Mahindra Alturas G4 launched in India at Rs 26.95 lakh

Mahindra has launched the Alturas G4 in India at price of Rs. 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Based on the Ssangyong Rexton G4, the Alturas G4 is Mahindra's first attempt at the full-size SUV segment and will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and Ford Endeavour. But here's the kicker, thanks to a very premium up marker approach to the interior, it could even take on the more luxury-oriented likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Now, the Alturas G4 will sit right on top of the Mahindra stable as their flagship. To ensure that it stays worthy of a flagship, Mahindra have ensured the experience on the interiors is upmarket. The upholstery is upmarket, courtesy generous use of Nappa leather. The centre console sports an 8-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Car Play Connectivity.

The driver seats’ are adjustable electrically in 8 directions with a memory function, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and active rollover protection and nine airbags that are at par with the benchmark in the segment.

Clash of the Titans! Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Isuzu MU-X

In terms of design, the 7-Seater isn't identical to its South Korean doppelganger, with some exterior changes to bring it more in line with the Mahindra school of design. For one, it gets Mahindra's signature toothed grille and now sports upmarket-ish 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is based on a ladder on frame architecture and gets a ground clearance of 180 mm, which is adequate but could have been slightly more pronounced.

Under the hood, the Alturas sports a 2.2-litre diesel producing 185 bhp and 420 Nm and mated to a Mercedes sourced seven-speed automatic transmission. Price will vary on whether customers opt for the two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive set up for their Alturas G4.

Mahindra have their work cut out for them considering that the segment is practically owned by the Toyota Fortuner which is weathered and trusted brand in the segment. But considering the level of kit on the Mahindra Alturas G4, it has what's needed to make a dent if not seriously take on the segment.