Mahindra Alturas G4 discontinued in India: XUV700 becomes flagship SUV

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has been discontinued in India after four years of launch. With the Alturas G4 now out of the picture, the XUV700 is Mahindra’s flagship SUV in the country.

Mahindra has discontinued the Alturas G4 in the Indian market. The Alturas G4 was first launched in November 2018 and since then it underwent only minor overhauls, including the mandatory BS6 update. Mahindra has now delisted the Alturas G4 from its official website and our sources reveal that its production has ceased and even dealerships are no longer accepting bookings for the same.

Also Read: MS Dhoni brings home a brand new Kia EV6 electric car [Watch video]

Of late, the Mahindra Alturas G4 used to sell in double-digit numbers and hardly contributed to the company’s overall sales figures. This might be the primary reason for the discontinuation of the SUV. However, it’s worth mentioning that Mahindra’s website reads, “The sale of Alturas G4 is on hold till further notice due to market conditions” and it doesn’t mention that the product has been completely shelved.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Mahindra Alturas G4 was powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This oil burner churns out 178 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine was mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, sourced from Mercedes-Benz, and it has an RWD drivetrain. In terms of features, the Alturas G4 used to get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, etc.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 Review:

The safety features included nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ESP, Hill Start Assist, Descent Control, and more. With the Alturas G4 now out of the picture, the XUV700 is Mahindra’s flagship SUV in the country. The Mahindra Alturas G4 used to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.