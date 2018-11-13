Mahindra Alturas G4 colour options, variants revealed: Toyota Fortuner rival launching on 24th November

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV is all set to be launched on 24th November in India and the company has already aired its official website. Ahead of the official launch, the colour options of the Mahindra Alturas G4 have been revealed and customers can book the vehicle through the website at a token amount of Rs 50,000. According to the official website, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be sold in a total of five colour options namely Drizzle Silver, Lake Side Brown, Napoli Black, New Pearl White and Regal Blue. The new Alturas G4 will be manufactured at the company's production facility at Chakan near Pune. Deliveries for the upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4 are expected to commence by the end of this month. Internally codenamed as the Y400, the SUV will sit above the XUV500 in the company's line up for India.

Mahindra Alturas G4 in Drizzle Silver

The new Mahindra Alturas G4 will draw power from a 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that will be good for shedding out a maximum power output of 183 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 420 Nm. The SUV will get an automatic transmission as standard with no option of a manual one. The official website confirms that the Mahindra Alturas G4 will come in two variants - 2WD (Two-wheel Drive) and 4WD (Four-wheel drive).

Mahindra Alturas G4 in New Pearl White

The SUV will primarily challenge the likes of some popular SUVs in the segment like Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour and is expected to be priced north of the Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The Mahindra Alturas G4 will sit in the company's product portfolio as a flagship offering. The SUV will be the second big launch of the year by Mahindra after the Marazzo. While the Marazzo has received a good response in the market, what remains to be seen in how much market acceptance the Alturas G4 manages to receive. More details on the upcoming Mahindra Alturas G4 to be unwrapped on 24th November, so stay tuned with us for all the action.