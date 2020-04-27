Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival’s price, specs, features

The flagship Mahindra, Alturas G4, in its BS6 avatar is Rs 1.74 lakh expensive and still comes in two variants.

By:Published: April 27, 2020 2:23:34 PM

Mahindra has been slowly launching its BS6 products. It seems that the products, as well as pricing, were ready before the lockdown. However, the vehicles might not have made it to the showrooms. Now, the Mahindra Alturas BS6 prices are out. The flagship Mahindra SUV, essentially based on a SsangYong, has been launched. One can book the vehicle online for Rs 50,000 at the Mahindra website. With the introduction of a BS6 engine, there is a price hike as well. The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 price starts from Rs 28.69 lakh for the 2WD and go up to Rs 31.69 lakh for the 4WD. These prices are Rs 1.74 lakh over that of the BS4 models.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 uses the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 178hp of power and 420Nm. The transmission is a 7-speed automatic that has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. As is evident, power is either sent to the rear wheels or all-four depending on the variant chosen. The Alturas is brimmed with features and these include powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, windshield de-icer function, as well as, memory function for driver’s perch and ORVMs.

Part of the safety features includes nine airbags (highest in class), ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, ARP, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist and more. As far as comfort goes, the seats are ventilated, the ORVMs auto tilt when reverse gear is engaged, HID headlights and dual-zone AC. It can easily be said that Alturas is the most feature-rich car in its segment. Speaking of segment, the competition comes from the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, and the Ford Endeavour. Currently, the CR-V isn’t available with a BS6 diesel engine but we expect it to be there once production re-starts.

What do you think of the Alturas’ price? Will you buy this over the Fortuner or Endeavour?

