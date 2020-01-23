Mahindra to showcase 18 vehicles at 2020 Auto Expo: SUVs, electric vehicles and more

Mahindra, the homegrown carmaker, is going to showcase a plethora of vehicles at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Under its theme "Driven by Purpose", the brand will bring a wide array of vehicles, across segments, including concepts as well as production-ready offerings as well. Mahindra will be showcasing a total of 18 vehicles which are going to cover electric vehicles, personal as well as commercial vehicles. In the electric vehicle arena, the brand will be showcasing an all-new futuristic concept, 3 production-ready electric vehicles as well as other mobility solutions. The carmaker says that its electric vehicle portfolio will be the largest showcased by any OEM at the Auto Expo this year.

In addition to showcasing vehicles, Mahindra will also have on display its future electric vehicle architecture along with an electric mobility platform which will be offering connected car features to the customers. Also included in the list of showcases will be a wide array of electric batteries along with charging stations as well. The brand will also be showcasing 'World of Zero Waste' with the help of automobile recycling and reuse. Not only this, but Mahindra is also going to showcase its updated range of BS6 compliant vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "We are delighted to reveal our theme for Auto Expo 2020. At Mahindra we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. Our upcoming display of electric passenger and mass mobility products, concepts and solutions will meet the needs of today and also position us for the future. We are fully prepared to complete our transition into the BSVI era and our display of BSVI-ready current and future engines will also demonstrate our commitment toward being future ready".