Maharashtra Police gets Mahindra TUV300 patrol cars: What made this Mahindra SUV the choice of cops

You will soon see Maharashtra Police patrolling on all-new Mahindra TUV300 compact SUVs. The latest spy shot by CarAndBike shows the line up of Mahindra TUV300 SUVs dressed up as Police vehicles in a yard. Mahindra had earlier announced that it has handed over 100 units of the TUV300 to Maharashtra Police and this is the first time that the SUV is seen as a patrol vehicle. While receiving the vehicles, Satish Mathur, Director General of Police said that the State Government wanted to enhance the technology in the Police Force and hence decided to go for the Mahindra TUV300.

The 100 units of the Mahindra TUV300 SUVs offered to Maharashtra Police are basically the T4+ variants. That said, the vehicle gets power from a 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 84 bhp and 230 Nm. The units offered to Maharashtra Police get a five-speed manual transmission, although the vehicle gets an optional automatic gearbox as well.

The 100 units of the Mahindra TUV300 SUVs that have been delivered to Maharashtra Police get features like power steering with tilt adjustability, Eco mode and ISOFIX mounts for second row. In terms of safety, the vehicle is equipped with dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution).

The Mahindra TUV300 challenges the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon in the segment. The compact SUV is available at the dealerships in India at a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it can be chosen from a total of 10 variants. Mahindra TUV300 was launched in India back in the year 2015. The vehicle has been receiving timely updates since then in order to keep going in the market. In other news, Mahindra is set to launch the new TUV Plus in the coming days, which is basically the seven-seater version of the SUV.

Image Source: CarAndBike