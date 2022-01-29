Magnite sees rapid expansion overseas: Nissan

Nissan India has announced that the Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets. The company has also received 78,000 bookings for the SUV in India.

Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has expanded the number of export markets for its compact SUV Magnite to 15. Magnite, produced at Nissan’s Chennai plant, was launched in December 2020 and has since gone on to achieve 78,000 cumulative customer bookings in India alone, with a further 6,344 shipped overseas.

Following the introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Nissan chairperson for Africa, West Asia, India, Europe and Oceania region, Guillaume Cartier said: “Magnite is an exceptional car and a fantastic showcase for Nissan design and engineering, as well as the strength and expertise of Indian manufacturing. I’m excited that customers in many more markets will be able to experience Magnite.”

Since introduction, more than 42,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, said: “Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. We are proud to export the Magnite to 15 markets across the globe. It demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value.”

Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, shifting the company’s focus towards high-demand products.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd, said: “It’s a great testament – both to the car itself as well as our India team – that within just a year of launch, we are now exporting Magnite to an increasing number of overseas markets.”