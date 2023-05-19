Magnite GEZA trim to be launched on May 26: What is it?

The Nissan Magnite GEZA edition will get premium speakers, added features and more. Prices will be announced on May 26.

Nissan has introduced the Magnite GEZA Special Edition of its best-selling B-SUV in India. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers a premium audio and infotainment experience compared to the other variants of the Magnite. The pricing for the new Nissan Magnite GEZA will be announced on May 26.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. Based on this concept, the Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers advanced infotainment features like premium JBL Speakers.

Other features include a beige interior, a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting that can be controlled via a phone app, a trajectory rear camera, and more. On the safety front, the new Magnite GEZA gets ESP, TCS, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India commented, “We are introducing the Magnite GEZA Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhance the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers”.

The Nissan Magnite has been the best-seller for Nissan in India since its launch and over time, Nissan has introduced several limited edition models, including the Magnite Red Edition, which features red accents to make the crossover look sporty.