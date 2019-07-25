Magenta Power launches new compact EV charger: Ties up with Hindustan Petroleum for 500 charging points by 2020

Magenta Power has added a new EV charger to its ChargeGrid’ Series which is unmanned and allows online payments as well. Magenta says that the ‘ChargeGrid PRO’ series will be well suited for community charging like offices, malls, and residential societies. The next generation charger ‘ChargeGrid PRO’ comes with online connecting, with a Mobile App and Command Centre. The Mobile App provides EV owners the convenience of locating charging stations on the map, book the charging slots, updates on charging, recommendations on time-of-day use and online payment of charges.

In another development today, Magenta Power announced state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) as a strategic investor in a bid to accelerate deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across India.

The company is targeting to set up at least 500 EV charging points across India by the end of this fiscal and has entered into partnerships with various malls, restaurants, and institutional entities to set up of the infrastructure.

Magenta Power Managing Director Maxson Lewis told PTI that the partnership will enable Magenta Power to closely work with HPCL to set up EV charging solutions not just at the fuel filling stations of the state-owned oil marketing major but also beyond.

When asked if Magenta Power is still looking for more funds to meet its expansion requirements, Lewis replied in the affirmative saying the company's business is asset-heavy and capital intensive.

Magenta Power has developed three different types of EV chargers for individual (home), institutional and public charging which have been developed keeping the Indian conditions in mind and can support from two and three-wheelers to four-wheelers of both old and new generations of EVs.

Magenta Power updates EV charging stations with new billing meters, to expand chargers to more highways

Easy to install & use, the ChargeGrid Pro Series comes in 2 variants for multiple applications. While the IEC socket is standard, the second socket could be a 16A Domestic Socket or a Type2 connector. The BT model is Bluetooth enabled & an add-on feature, adding further ease of use and monitoring.

The pricing of the ChargeGrid series starts from the range of 11,000 Rs to 50,000 Rs. To be precise the ChargeGrid LITE costs Rs. 11,799, The ChargeGrid PRO has 2 variants PRO-3P which is for 32,499 and PRO-T2 costing around Rs.39,499 & the cost of ChargeGrid ULTRA is Rs. 48,699.