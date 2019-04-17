Magenta Power introduces free course in training and research on green energy solutions

Magenta Power, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging infrastructure and renewable energy solutions provider, has launched Mitra (Magenta Innovation Technology and Research Academy) - an institute that provides individuals and organisations training on green energy solutions. Based in Mumbai, Mitra offers a free course with a formal training syllabus, with more than six training modules which one needs to choose during registration. Magenta Power says that the certificate course is a great introduction for those new to the field, those who are looking to make a career change, or those who want to learn more about green energy and the needed solutions.

The training provides practical tools to accelerate green energy deployment, that shall facilitate knowledge sharing and technology transfer to provide clean, sustainable energy for the world’s growing population. Aligned to this, there is a structured model imparting basics of solar power, electric vehicles, and informatics.

“MITRA by Magenta shall be zero profit module wherein only the training cost would be incurred without earmarking any profits. We are committed to developing clean and green technology specific to the Indian concerns,” Maxson Lewis, Director – Magenta Power said.

“We believe many times the conviction to move to clean solutions comes from education and awareness and that is what MITRA aims to achieve. The Academy of MITRA is a manifestation of our zeal that amplifies our belief that green energy is everybody’s business”

Magenta Power Magenta Power has emerged as a prominent name in terms of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with a few 'firsts in India' to its name. It was the first manufacturer to launch a solar-powered EV charging station in India last year.

Magenta Power & Mahindra Susten collaborate for solar-based EV charging infrastructure

The firm also set up the EV Charging Corridor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Electric Charging Stations in Bangalore as well. Also, recently, Magenta Power announced a collaboration with Mahindra Group for green energy solutions.

Magenta has a very aggressive roadmap in the EV space in the next few months. It will be launching a series of products in the renewable energy space, including ideas to make the adoption of solar a financially feasible business case. Other plans include the launching of a series of AC charging solutions with a partner.