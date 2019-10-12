Madhya Pradesh rolls out big electric vehicle plan: Free registration, parking space and more

Every state in India is quietly (some do make a noise about it) working towards electrification of their automobiles. Every other day, you hear about automakers or those in the power declare some new initiative for a particular state, if not the country. We recently happened to stumble across the Madhya Pradesh government's EV policy. It is actually one of the policies that is very much customer friendly. The intricacies discussed in the policy are sure to endear it to the masses. Here are a few excerpts to chew on.

Free parking

Buy an electric vehicle for commercial purpose and you're assured of a free parking spot in one of the government parking lots. This excludes buses but is extendable to shared rickshaws, cabs and two-wheelers. This will be for a period of five years. Post this, the vehicles may have to pay a nominal fee or may be the free offer will be extended.

Free road tax/registration

The bigger headache of the EV buyer usually is the fact that EVs cost a lot more than your average vehicle. The MP government from its side will ensure that the road tax/registration will be free for the initial five years. As and when this policy is implemented, those registering an EV or buying one will not have to pay road tax or registration fee for the first five years. This should push many to go for EVs.

Swappable battery and FAME incentivised e-rickshaws

Only those rickshaws which get incentives under the FAME scheme as well as have swappable batteries will be allowed to ply. The swappable batteries will ensure that the vehicles can have a longer range without worrying about the charge capacity. Moreover, the aforementioned stipulations too come into play and one gets a free parking as well as road tax/registration. Permits of these shared e-rickshaws will be given for free as well and registration will be immediate too. To avoid over saturation of these shared e-rickshaws, the governing body will allocate them specific routes.

It is being pondered if few cities in MP can stop registration of ICE rickshaws all together. This will promote the e-rickshaws big time and thereby reduce pollution too. The e-rickshaw driver though needs to have an auto badge as well as a license.

Electric car

Whether private or for commercial purpose, if one were to buy an electric car in MP, then they need to purchase one with an advanced battery. The latter is defined in the policy guideline of FAME. Free parking municipal designated spots as well as registration fee waiver are a given.

Electric buses

Existing diesel bus owners can have their vehicles converted to electric units. Moreover, they will be given financial aid from the DUTF as decided by Madhya Pradesh Urban Development & Housing Department. Moreover, the electric buses will be provided express permits and these will be exempted/reimbursed for an initial period of five years only. The government also says that all electric buses will be provided a 50 per cent rebate on toll taxes in the state under this policy, again for only five years.

Charging infrastructure

Setting up of Public Charging Stations (PCS) shall be a de-licensed activity. This means any individual or a company is free to set up public charging stations, provided that they meet the regulations. Connection to people seeking to set up charging stations will be given on priority. Small charging stations for two and three wheelers will be provided only in the city. Medium charging stations for two, three as well as cars can be provided for two, three, e-buses, heavy vehicles and four wheelers will be on city and highways. These charging stations will have both fast as well as regular charging cables. Malls too are given incentives to put up charging points.

For small chargers, the government will give capital subsidy of 25 per cent of the value of the charging station equipment/machinery for first 300 charging stations. This is capped till Rs 2 lakh. For the medium chargers, first 100 stations get a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 4 lakh. The larger ones get benefits of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Charging fees

A low fee of Rs 6/unit will be charged for public charging points. This is fixed irrelevant of the vehicle being charged. Compared to that one unit of electricity in Noida at present, for residential complexes, is charged at Rs 8/unit. Considering that EVs will run at least for 80km and the minimum units of electricity consumed will be 10 units, these works out to be cost effective.

What do you think of these MP electric vehicle policies? Are they feasible and should your state too adopt these? Let us know on our social media handles.