Made-in-India Volkswagen Taigun gets 5-star safety rating in Latin NCAP [Video]

The made-in-India Volkswagen Taigun has been awarded a full 5-star safety rating in Latin NCAP. It is one of the safest mid-size SUVs in India and is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Taigun has proven its safety prowess once again by scoring a full 5-star rating in Latin NCAP. The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP) published this crash test result. It is worth mentioning that the Volkswagen Taigun has already scored a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP and is one of the safest mid-size SUVs in India.

Volkswagen Taigun: Latin NCAP results

The made-in-India Volkswagen Taigun offers six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard in the Latin American markets. It achieved 92.47 percent in adult occupant safety, 91.84 percent in child occupant safety, 55.14 percent in pedestrian protection & vulnerable road users and 83.28 percent in safety assist.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

The car was tested for frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban, Speed Assist and ESC. According to Latin NCAP, all the standard and tested equipment showed good performance allowing the Taigun to achieve five stars.

Here’s what Volkswagen India has to say about it:

Commenting on the results, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We’re tremendously proud of the safety track record of our vehicles built on the MQB A0-IN platform. The 5-star rating earned by the Volkswagen Taigun comes close on the heels of similar 5-star Latin NCAP rating for the Volkswagen Virtus.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Volkswagen Taigun rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

He added, “In fact all our INDIA 2.0 models – Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus, Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia have also received the prestigious Global NCAP 5-star ratings for both adult and child occupant protection, making them the safest made-in-India cars. We continue to be committed to bringing Indian buyers the highest quality products, that are on par with what’s available to global markets.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.