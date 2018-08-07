Made-in-India Tata Nexon SUV scores big on safety: Here’s the crash test report by Global NCAP

Tata Nexon SUV has scored 4 stars in crash testing conducted by Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP). Tata Nexon SUV was launched in India in 2017 and is being sold with frontal double airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and ISOFIX seats as standard features from the base variant. This helped Tata Motors to achieve a strong result of four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.

Global NCAP's crash test results further said that the Nexon SUV offers good protection for head and neck for both driver and passenger. The tests were conducted at a speed of 64 kmph - off set deformable barrier crash test.

David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “the 4 stars awarded to the Tata Nexon represent a very strong result from a major Indian car manufacturer. This impressive safety performance is comfortably above the new crash test standards applied in India to new models since October 2017. It is very encouraging to see Tata aiming high for safety and a great example for others to follow. The race is clearly on for India’s first 5-star car! ”

Tata Nexon SUV crash test results:

On the Adult Occupant side, the Tata Nexon crash test data showcases Driver and passenger chest showed adequate

protection. Driver and passengers’ knee could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard which is supported by the

Tranfascia tube.

The bodyshell of Tata Nexon SUV was rated as stable after the crash test and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. The car offers standard SBR for driver and standard ABS.

Isofix anchorages on the Tata Nexon with Isofix child restraint systems helped the SUV to gain three-stars for child occupant protection. The rearward facing CRS installed with ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection to the 18 months old child, while the ISOFIX forwards facing installed CRS offered good protection for head and limited protection to the chest.

Congratulating Tata Motors, Dr Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) said “this shows that ‘Made in India’ and high levels of safety go together well. With excellent efforts like this from Tata Motors and the new crash test standards now applied by the Indian Government, we are going to see a steady improvement in the safety of new cars across the country and this will help to make our roads safer. ”

The government of India will soon make crash testing of cars and SUVs mandatory with Bharat NCAP by 2020. Over the years, Global NCAP has crash-tested many made-in-India cars including Maruti Suzuki Swift, Renault Kwid, Volkswagen Polo and many others and Tata Nexon has secured the most stars by any Indian car.