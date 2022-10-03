Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq SUV’s exports commence to global markets

Skoda India has commenced exports of made-in-India Kushaq mid-size SUV to global markets. The first batch of Kushaq LHD SUVs is headed to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

Skoda India today announced that the company has started exporting the made-in-India Kushaq mid-size SUV to global markets. With this move, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) Group marks a significant milestone in its India 2.0 journey. The Czech carmaker says that it is a landmark achievement as the Kushaq is the first-ever locally-built Skoda model to be exported from India.

The first consignment of Skoda Kushaq LHD SUVs is headed to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries. Skoda will be exporting both the LHD (left-hand drive) and RHD (right-hand drive) versions of the Kushaq to international markets, including AGCC countries and the Indian subcontinent. The Skoda Kushaq is engineered in India and manufactured at the Group’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “It’s a proud moment for the team in India as a ŠKODA model joins the Group’s export line-up. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ is the third Made-in-India car to be exported this year, and we are happy that the Group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World’ is experiencing remarkable success.”

He further added, “The market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards. The KUSHAQ is built in line with our customers’ requirements in India and globally, and we are confident that this stylish, well-equipped, robust and engaging-to-drive SUV will open doors to new markets and regions for SAVWIPL.”

SAVWIPL commenced its export programme in 2011 with the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company’s export market has continued to grow and it currently exports to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region. Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL.

