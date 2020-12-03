Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

This facelifted version of the Renault Kwid is on sale in the South African market and comes with ABS as well. It thought doesn't have seatbelts for all occupants and there are no ISOFIX tethers as well.

By:December 3, 2020 5:39 PM

The Renault Kwid is a product made for emerging markets. The car was first showcased in India and later on went on sale. It is also being exported to other parts of the world. Global NCAP conducted crash tests on this entry-level hatchback and accorded it zero stars. Renault India, later on, went ahead and presented another version that was said to have improvements. This variant scored a single star. Now, in 2020, Global NCAP has again tested the Renault Kwid. However, this model is intended for sale in the South African market. It comes with dual airbags and ABS. In the crash tests, the Kwid scored just two stars out of five. While Global NCAP noted the improvement from last time, it also said that the crash test results demonstrated by the car were unsatisfactory.

In contrast, the Latin NCAP tests conducted a few years ago on the Kwid with four airbags achieved three stars. It was noted that the African model tested today had adequate protection for the driver’s head and good for the passengers. The neck of both the front occupants showed good protection while the chest of the driver was compromised. Further, the unstable body structure, footwell as well as pedal movement contributed to the car getting only two stars. Child occupant protection was also noted as poor. The head of the child hit against the interior of the car. GNCAP also noted the lack of seat belts for all five seats as well as the absence of ISOFIX anchorages.

At present, the Kwid is the only car from the Renault India stables that offers the highest crash safety rating. Even the Duster scored zero stars previously though the facelifted version with standard dual airbags is yet to be assessed. The Triber too is yet to be tested by Global NCAP. As far as Indian safety standards go, all these models meet the local requirements.

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

