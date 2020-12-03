Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

This facelifted version of the Renault Kwid is on sale in the South African market and comes with ABS as well. It thought doesn't have seatbelts for all occupants and there are no ISOFIX tethers as well.

The Renault Kwid is a product made for emerging markets. The car was first showcased in India and later on went on sale. It is also being exported to other parts of the world. Global NCAP conducted crash tests on this entry-level hatchback and accorded it zero stars. Renault India, later on, went ahead and presented another version that was said to have improvements. This variant scored a single star. Now, in 2020, Global NCAP has again tested the Renault Kwid. However, this model is intended for sale in the South African market. It comes with dual airbags and ABS. In the crash tests, the Kwid scored just two stars out of five. While Global NCAP noted the improvement from last time, it also said that the crash test results demonstrated by the car were unsatisfactory.

Also Read Renault Kwid BS6 AMT review

In contrast, the Latin NCAP tests conducted a few years ago on the Kwid with four airbags achieved three stars. It was noted that the African model tested today had adequate protection for the driver’s head and good for the passengers. The neck of both the front occupants showed good protection while the chest of the driver was compromised. Further, the unstable body structure, footwell as well as pedal movement contributed to the car getting only two stars. Child occupant protection was also noted as poor. The head of the child hit against the interior of the car. GNCAP also noted the lack of seat belts for all five seats as well as the absence of ISOFIX anchorages.

At present, the Kwid is the only car from the Renault India stables that offers the highest crash safety rating. Even the Duster scored zero stars previously though the facelifted version with standard dual airbags is yet to be assessed. The Triber too is yet to be tested by Global NCAP. As far as Indian safety standards go, all these models meet the local requirements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.