Made-in-India Nissan Kicks production starts in Chennai: Hyundai Creta rival launching in January 2019

Nissan India has announced the production start of its upcoming Kicks SUV by rolling out the first vehicle from its Chennai plant. With this, the company is gearing up for the launch of the SUV in January 2019. Commenting on the announcement, Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said that the company is excited to announce the start-of-production of New Nissan Kicks at its plant in Chennai. The brand had recently showcased the New Nissan Kicks which has created a lot of buzz and excitement amongst SUV enthusiasts across the country. He added that designed to appeal to the new-age urban adventure seeker, the Kicks is a testimony to the company's commitment to the Indian consumers and also reflects the SUV heritage of Nissan.

Nissan Kicks is a hit for the manufacturer in the international markets and in India, it might also replicate the same success for the company. The SUV is expected to be launched in the country in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and will mainly challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta. The Kicks will be quite important for the brand as it will be positioned in the company's portfolio as a premium SUV and will replace the Terrano.

While the Terrano has delivered some decent numbers to the brand, the Kicks will arrive as a premium offering and will aim to offer more to the customers that too at a competitive price point.

The upcoming Nissan Kicks comes based on M0 platform, the same that underpins Renault Duster, Captur and Nissan Terrano. However, the newest offering from Nissan will have many new components with a higher level of localisation. This should definitely help the company price it competitively in the Indian market. All thanks to the new platform, the Kicks will be more spacious on the inside.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates.