Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Swift crash tested by Global NCAP: Score might upset you

Shortly after the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza scored a stunning four-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test, another Maruti car has emerged from the crash test with scathingly bad results. According to the global NCAP the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is built around Maruti’s new HEARTEC platform, scored a dismal 2-star rating. This rating which includes both child and occupant safety is unusually low still unusually low considering that the Swift gets two airbags and Isofix child seat anchorages as standard.

Individual scores reflect that the new-generation Swift gets two airbags and Isofix child seat anchorages as standard, Global NCAP only rated it two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. According to a statement by the international safety watch-dog, the low score comes on the basis of the Swift offering poor protection for the driver and the car displaying an unstable structure in the event of a crash. The statement from the Global NCAP also offered that high compression on the chest of the driver's and an unstable structure aside from poor protection for the feet on account of the pedal placement cumulatively accounted for the dismal score.

As for the poor child protection score, Global NCAP's report notes that considering that the 18-month-old test dummy was placed in the forward facing format, unlike the globally accepted back facing position. This provided insufficient protection, and in addition to the danger to the "chest of the 3-year-old dummy." Although this score is pretty bad, for the Global NCAP it still marks progress considering that the previous generation of the Swift which was tested in 2014 without airbags and Isofix anchorages was rated a lowly zero stars.

Commenting on the Swift's performance, David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General counted the two additional stars as a step in the right direction, "The latest version of the Swift sold in India has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard. This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian Government’s new crash test regulations. But the performance of the Swift sold in Europe and Japan shows that a better safety performance is still possible, so Global NCAP would like to see Maruti Suzuki aim higher."

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Technical Director, also tried to present a positive image for this crash test., "Maruti Suzuki proved with the Brezza that they can produce locally models with high safety performance. They should do the same with the Swift and at least make it available in the model range added safety features available as standard in the European and Japanese version."