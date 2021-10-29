Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

In terms of adult occupant safety, the Baleno scored 20.03 percent at the Latin NCAP, 17.06 percent in child occupant safety, 64.06 percent in pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users safety, and 6.98 percent in safety assist.

By:Updated: Oct 29, 2021 11:23 AM
Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback has scored a zero-star rating in a recently conducted Latin NCAP crash test. The test unit used for the crash tests was equipped with two standard airbags. This is the second made-in-India Suzuki to have failed a global crash test in recent times with the Maruti Suzuki Swift also scoring a zero-star rating in August 2021. Both Swift and Baleno are key sales volume drivers in India.

The structural performance showed stable results in the frontal impact test of the Baleno, however, it showed high intrusion in the door with poor chest protection for the adult during the side impact test.

Elaborating on the Baleno’s performance in the crash test, Latin NCAP explains: “poor side impact protection, marginal whiplash protection, lack of standard side body and head protection airbags, lack of standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test. Pedestrian protection performance showed a reasonable level”.

“Baleno’s zero star is part of an ongoing disappointment, after the Swift’s zero star rating some weeks ago. With specially poor safety performance in adult and child occupant protection on offer from Suzuki as standard to Latin American consumers,” Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP, said.

Commentating upon the Toyota Yaris scoring a one-star rating, he said: “Even more surprising and disappointing is Toyota’s first ever one star model, the Yaris. It is concerning that a decision made by Toyota Mexico is the main reason for this result but moreover the responsible of the decision of not offering now, as standard key safety equipment. As a result of the decision, key safety equipment such as side body and side curtain airbags are not available for all Latin Americans”.

