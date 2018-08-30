Made-In-India luxury electric mini bus debuts: Meet Olectra Greentech eBuzz K6 LuXe

Olectra Greentech Limited has launched its first luxury mini electric bus christened eBuzz K6 LuXe. The company says that its new zero-emission electric bus is first electric Bus in its category in India and is manufactured here as well. The eBuzz K6 LuXe bus is aimed at providing a luxurious travel to the high-end commuters while using the alternate form of energy. Another variant of K6 with 22 seats was launched on World Environment Day earlier this year that has been exported to Nepal, and is available for Indian markets as well. The new eBuzz K 6 LuXe electric bus was unveiled by N. K Rawal, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd. The 7-metre air-conditioned luxury coach has a seating capacity of 11 + D (Driver) and is equipped with comfortable seats. These Electric Buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd that happens to be the world's largest electric vehicle company.

Olectra Greentech Ltd. has supplied 25 electric buses to HRTC and 6 electric buses to BEST. Recently, Olectra-BYD emerged as the winner for the bids to supply 200+ Electric Buses to various major STUs. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 200 plus kms in a single charge. It also offers the option of regenerative braking which enables the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The battery can be fully recharged in between 3-4 hours. The ebuzz K6 LuXe is built as per AIS 052 and UBS-II specification as prescribed by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The bus with a monocoque chassis offers power up to 180 KW and 1800 Nm torque equipped with Front and Rear Air suspension. The premium recliner leather seats provide extra cushioning to the passengers and make even a long-distance travel comfortable. eBuzz K6 LuXe also offers industry-leading safety features including front and rear disc brakes with ABS, CCTV Surveillance, real-time tracking, passenger information system, seat belts, short circuit protection, battery over-temperature protection and lightning protection, which makes it one of the safest travel options. It can be driven consistently at a Maximum speed of 80 Kmph as per the Motor Vehicle Act guidelines.

The company had also launched eBuzz K9 and eBuzz K7 which are 12m and 9m respectively. K7 is India’s first commercially running Electric Bus which started operating in September 2017 between Kullu-Manali under Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the public. Recently, it has started its operations between Manali-Rohtang pass also. The company is also running its Electric Bus eBuzz K7 in Mumbai under Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). Apart from this the 12 m variant, K9 has successfully completed its trials in Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Rajkot, Hyderabad, etc.

Olectra-BYD buses have completed more than 3,00,000 Kms on Indian roads. Olectra-BYD electric buses have reduced CO2 emissions up to 320 tonnes till now which would have required 1600 trees instead.