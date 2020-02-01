Made-in-India Lexus ES 300h launched alongside LC 500h

On Friday, Japanese luxury car manufacturer Lexus announced local production of the ES 300h sedan in India, under the “parts and components category.” The company officially entered India in March 2017, and until now had been importing cars from Japan. “The first model to be produced in India will be the popular world-class ES 300h, which features uncompromising performance and state-of-the art technology safety measures wrapped in Lexus’s signature refinement. Production commenced in January 2020 with the first locally-produced model set to be available in India from February 2020 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

“This new chapter is significant for Lexus and for our presence in India. It also shows our trust in the skills and craftsmanship of the Indian workforce for producing quality products,” added Masakazu Yoshimura, chairman of Lexus India. Lexus launched three new models: the flagship LC 500h coupe (Rs 1.96 crore), the ES 300h Exquisite (Rs 51.9 lakh) and the NX 300h Exquisite (Rs 54.9 lakh).

PB Venugopal, president of Lexus India, said, “The introduction of the LC 500h, NX 300h Exquisite and ES 300h Exquisite showcases our dedication to bringing an amazing range of cars to India. Each new model reflects the quality and craftsmanship that Lexus is known for.” The company also announced the launch of four new showrooms—which it calls as Guest Experience Centres—in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, adding to the existing showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.