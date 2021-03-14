Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

A new Indian manufactured Jeep Wrangler was to be introduced on Monday, however, it has been momentarily delayed. Pre-launch bookings for the off-Roader has been initiated by the brand’s dealer network.

The Jeep Wrangler is going to be launched as an Indian manufactured model. The launch was expected to take place on March 15, however, it has been momentarily delayed. Stellantis, the newly formed parent conglomerate of which Jeep is a subsidiary, has decided to delay the launch. The new Make in India Jeep Wrangler will now be launched on March 17. The postponement of the launch of the off-roader is said to be due to operational reasons. However, there is no indication that the Wrangler’s delayed launch to be any different as already planned. The Jeep Wrangler will be assembled at the same facility in Ranjangaon as the Compass SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler will be the first Jeep model to be locally assembled in India for the local market through SKD. The Jeep Compass is a model which is manufactured in India with a lot of localised parts sourcing. Following the Wrangler, Jeep also plans to bring in the local assembly of the next-gen Grand Cherokee model, while a 3-row SUV, based on the same platform as the Compass will also join the range to be manufactured in India.

Coming back to the Wrangler itself, the off-roader has been on sale as direct import through the CBU route, but will now see it being assembled as well. The technical details of the locally assembled model are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 262 hp and 400 Nm, a diesel option is also likely to be available. The Wrangler will be a direct rival to the likes of Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G 350d. The new locally built Wrangler is expected to be priced around Rs 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.