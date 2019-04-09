Made in India Range Rover Velar bookings open at Rs 72.47 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) today opened bookings for the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar which is priced at Rs 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Velar is yet another product to join JLR India's locally assembled lineup that includes XE, XF, XJ, F-Pace, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque The model comes in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The deliveries of the new Velar will begin early next month.

"We continue to focus on providing the best of British design, luxury and technology at highly competitive prices and we are sure that local manufacturing of the Range Rover Velar will make it even more desirable," JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. The local manufacturing of the model also reaffirms the company's commitment to the Indian market, he added.

The locally manufactured Range Rover Velar will get two engine options - 2.0 l Petrol (184 kW) and 2.0 l Diesel (132 kW). Available in the R-Dynamic S derivative, the Range Rover Velar will come with a host of comfort and convenience features.

These features include Touch Pro Duo, Activity Key, Wi-Fi and Pro Services, Meridian Sound System (380W), Four-zone Climate Control, Cabin Air Ionisation, Premium Leather interiors, 50.8 cm (20) wheels with Full size spare wheel, R-Dynamic exterior pack, Adaptive Dynamics, Premium LED headlights with signature LED DRL, Park Assist.

Jaguar Land Rover cars to get costlier: How much more will your next Range Rover/ Jaguar cost

Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 44.68 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 52.06 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 76.94 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 72.47 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 103.74 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 181.86 Lakh) . All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 27 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada and Surat.