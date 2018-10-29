Made-in-India Jaguar F-Pace Petrol variant launched in India at Rs 63.17 lakh

Made-in-India Jaguar F-Pace Petrol variants launched in India at Rs 63.17 lakh
Jaguar's first ever SUV, the F-Pace is now available with the Ingenium petrol engine and has been launched in India at Rs 64.17 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Jaguar F-Pace is being assembled in India and the 2.0L Petrol Prestige variant is packed with many new features including Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360-degree parking sensors, Driver condition monitor, Cabin air ionisation, 10.2-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi Hotspot etc. The existing diesel version of Jaguar F-Pace costs Rs 63.57 lakh (Ex-Showroom).
The 2.0L Ingenium petrol engine on the Jaguar F-Pace makes 250 hp of power and 369 Nm of torque. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said that “in the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar F-PACE has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers. With the launch of the locally manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-PACE, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced.” New additional changes on the 2019 model year on the Jaguar F-Pace features metal treadplates, chrome switches for the 10-way seats, suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals.
Jaguar F-Pace was first launched in October 2016 in India and Inda assembly started in November 2017.
Jaguar Product Portfolio in India
The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 39.73 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 49.58 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 63.17 Lakh), XJ (starting at ₹ 110.38 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 90.93 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.