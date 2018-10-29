Made-in-India Jaguar F-Pace Petrol variant launched in India at Rs 63.17 lakh

Made-in-India Jaguar F-Pace Petrol variants launched in India at Rs 63.17 lakh

Jaguar's first ever SUV, the F-Pace is now available with the Ingenium petrol engine and has been launched in India at Rs 64.17 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Jaguar F-Pace is being assembled in India and the 2.0L Petrol Prestige variant is packed with many new features including Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360-degree parking sensors, Driver condition monitor, Cabin air ionisation, 10.2-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi Hotspot etc. The existing diesel version of Jaguar F-Pace costs Rs 63.57 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The 2.0L Ingenium petrol engine on the Jaguar F-Pace makes 250 hp of power and 369 Nm of torque. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said that “in the two years since its launch in India, the Jaguar F-PACE has captivated the imagination of Jaguar fans and our discerning customers. With the launch of the locally manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-PACE, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced.” New additional changes on the 2019 model year on the Jaguar F-Pace features metal treadplates, chrome switches for the 10-way seats, suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals.

Jaguar F-Pace was first launched in October 2016 in India and Inda assembly started in November 2017.

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 39.73 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 49.58 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 63.17 Lakh), XJ (starting at ₹ 110.38 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 90.93 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.