Made-in-India Hyundai Santro could be World Urban Car of the Year 2019!

Hyundai has always been at the forefront in terms of automotive exporters from India, leading the way since its inception in 1999. This means that cars that are Made-in-India have won quite a few accolades for Hyundai and the country. One of the better examples is the WRC Rally winning Hyundai i20 that has long been made in India. Now, the company has come forward to make another milestone announcement with the all-new Hyundai Santro being the only Indian car to be nominated in the World Car Awards – 2019 World Urban car. As of now, the Santro is one of 5 cars to be nominated for the title of the World Urban Car.

Speaking on the recent achievement of the Santro Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted and proud with All-New SANTRO’s nomination in the 2019 World Urban Car category - World Car of the Year Awards (WCOTY). The All-New SANTRO is a true expression of Hyundai’s technology and design prowess for Make in India for the World. The All-New SANTRO has set a benchmark in the segment bringing a new dimension of modernity to the compact family car with Modern Stylish Tall-Boy Design, New Age Technology, Customer Centric Safety, Comfortable and Premium Cabin, All Round Performance and Peace of Mind. We would like to thank the esteemed World Car of the Year jury members for the recognition and our customers for making SANTRO the most loved brand not only in India but globally.”

The Santro was first launched in 1998, and quickly became one of India’s most iconic cars and almost a household name. It stayed right at the forefront for more than 2 decades. Now after a brief hiatus, the Santro is back, in an all new avatar, retaining the ethos that made it great with a mix of modern amenities and newer features. Since its re-launch, the Santro has been an almost runaway success with over 57,000 bookings in the last five month.As for the awards, the jury spent much of last year picking the nominees and then voting for the picks among the lot in January for each category. The jury will now vote in the second round this month - to further arrive at the final winners.