The Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Yaris in Spec for South Africa have just been put under the scanner of the Global NCAP tests in the second round of the NCAP driven by the #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test, Global NCAP and the Automobile Association (AA) South Africa. In this round of the test, the NP300 Hardbody, Hyundai i20, Kia Picanto and Toyota Yaris were on the test. While the remaining cars have no consequence in the Indian context, the results show that the range for the results went between zero and three stars, the lowest of which was the NP300 Hardbody which showed that in the event of a crash occupants could be subject to a life-threatening injury. The lowest ever scored by any car in the global NCAP with 00.00 stars.

Meanwhile, the made-in-India i20 scored an overall rating of three stars, respectable in comparison to the Nissan which is more expensive. In detail, the Hyundai premium hatch, scored 3-Stars for Adult occupant safety while only 2-stars for child protection. The crash was conducted at the standard crash speed of 64 kmph. However, the body shell has been rated as unstable by the safety watchdog. The car that was put on test inequivalence is the 2018 model of the i20 with a kerb weight of 1286 kgs. It features ABS, seatbelt pretensioners, driver airbag, front passenger airbag for added protection. Once again incorrect placement of the ISOFIX anchorages have resulted in the cars low score.



Speaking about the crash test report of Hyundai i20, Global NCAP said “The i20 achieved a three-star rating for adult occupant protection in the frontal crash test at 64 km/h. The vehicle structure was rated as unstable as well as the footwell area. The protection levels ranged from marginal to good in adult occupant protection.” While this is the same car that sells in India, the i20 has additional Safety equipment in the form of Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side body airbags and side curtain airbags which are standard in Europe.