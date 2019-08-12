Made-in-India Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rolls out of Chennai plant: Top things to know about the new i10

Hyundai Motor India today rolled out the first Made-in-India Grand i10 Nios from its Chennai plant. Due to launch in India on 20th August, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be positioned above the existing Grand i10 hatchback. The manufacturer opened bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios at Rs 11,000 earlier this month. The new car will be based on a new platform and will sport a substantially distinctive design compared to its other i10 cousins with a large front grille.

“This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai, with over 2.7 Mn Happy Customers the i10 brand (i10 and Grand i10) has been one of the most loved hatchbacks in India. And today we are set to create history again with the Global First – roll out of 3rd Generation Grand i10 Nios, which will set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment while creating Brilliant Ownership experience for our customers,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its advanced Manufacturing 4.0 production equipped with over 590 - Generation 4 Robots, Quality, and Testing Capabilities along with Flexible Engine Plants is completely equipped for the mass production of the new Grand i10 Nios.

The new Grand i10 Nios will come powered by new BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines which could likely deliver slightly lower fuel efficiency than before and could feature some hybrid assistance. The transmission options will now include 5-speed AMT for both the engines and the 4-speed torque converter offered with the petrol will be discontinued. A 5-speed manual will be the standard transmission.

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminders, and speed alert will be standard on all Hyundai Grand i10 Nios trims. Furthermore, it should also be compliant with the upcoming pedestrian protection norms as well.